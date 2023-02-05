Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 164,730 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 344,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,897,000 after acquiring an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 259,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,263,000 after acquiring an additional 68,980 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $414.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.22. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $433.30.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,661,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,403.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,567 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.85.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

