Dennis Polk Sells 10,000 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,021.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Concentrix alerts:

On Thursday, December 1st, Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $1,223,200.00.

Concentrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $149.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.19. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $108.57 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.23). Concentrix had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 6,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 69.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Concentrix

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.