Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $184.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $186.30 on Friday. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $188.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.83 and a 200-day moving average of $163.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 832,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,968,000 after buying an additional 67,106 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

