DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.61.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DRH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.66.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,259,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,823,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $401,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 68.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 43,548 shares during the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

