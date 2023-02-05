Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DGII. StockNews.com raised Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Digi International to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of Digi International stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Digi International has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $43.68.

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $105.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Digi International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Digi International in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 115,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Digi International, Inc engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions.

