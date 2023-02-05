DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCN. Barclays cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in DigitalOcean by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in DigitalOcean by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $66.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.74. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.17 and a beta of 1.20.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $152.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.13 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Recommended Stories

