Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISYGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $194.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIISY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 225 ($2.78) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 270 ($3.33) to GBX 260 ($3.21) in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 194 ($2.40) to GBX 190 ($2.35) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 160 ($1.98) to GBX 159 ($1.96) in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $17.19.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

