DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.00.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of DNB Bank ASA stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. DNB Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

