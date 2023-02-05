Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:DLB opened at $86.41 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $88.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $164,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

