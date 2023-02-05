Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3,478.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $639,975.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,817.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $73,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,166. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $639,975.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,817.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,618 shares of company stock worth $1,617,977. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Donaldson Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

DCI opened at $63.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.34. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $64.22.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $847.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.42 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

About Donaldson

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.