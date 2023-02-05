Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) CFO Anna Bryson Sells 25,000 Shares

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Doximity Trading Down 3.9 %
DOCS stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.87. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $64.95.
Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Doximity had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $102.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
DOCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Doximity in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
