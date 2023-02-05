Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 789 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,928 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 8.4 %

AMZN opened at $103.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -385.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.