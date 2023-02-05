Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CRO Stephen J. Pace Sells 47,380 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $2,184,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 125,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Dynatrace stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 472.10, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

DT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 793.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Stories

