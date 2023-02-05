DZ Bank Upgrades Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) to Hold

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DZ Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. DZ Bank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $171.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.92.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $186.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.19. The company has a market cap of $494.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $242.61.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,702.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,702.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,664 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,931 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

