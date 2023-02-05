Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAT) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 171,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 96,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 22,356 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,121,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 125,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 55,337 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of ELAT stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $45.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.91.

Elanco Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

