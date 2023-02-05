EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Stake Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 145.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

EnPro Industries Profile

NPO opened at $120.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.98. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.14 and a 1-year high of $127.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.99.

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.