Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 8.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 7,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $269,906.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,422.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $187,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,173.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 7,487 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $269,906.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,422.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,540 shares of company stock valued at $459,290. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

EQBK stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $38.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.36%.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.