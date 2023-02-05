Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 58,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.63.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.26. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $83.80.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

