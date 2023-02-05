Eric Etchart Sells 6,000 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Graco Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $71.31 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $74.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.49.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Graco Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Graco

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Graco by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Graco by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Graco by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Graco by 74.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Further Reading

