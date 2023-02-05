Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,697 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.04. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $93.80.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 209.77% and a negative net margin of 49.50%. The company had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.

