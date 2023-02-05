Everest Hill Group Inc. Sells 55,211 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) insider Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 55,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,159,431.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,389,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,185,737. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Everest Hill Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 4,789 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $105,358.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 340,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 23,583 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $542,409.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.65. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94.

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $756.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.58 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AHCO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 52,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

