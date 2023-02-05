Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Director Buys $25,000,001.80 in Stock

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) Director Yehuda Shmidman purchased 5,434,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,001.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,434,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,000,001.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Express Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE EXPR opened at $1.18 on Friday. Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $80.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $434.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.77 million. Express had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 440.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Express in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Express during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 48.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Express from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Express to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.

