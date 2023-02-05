Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Up 7.8%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.50. 209,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 245,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exscientia from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Exscientia Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 7.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exscientia

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 million. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 405.81% and a negative return on equity of 18.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Exscientia during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

