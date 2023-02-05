Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.14.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal
In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal
Fastenal Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $54.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.62. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $60.74.
Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fastenal Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 73.68%.
Fastenal Company Profile
Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fastenal (FAST)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.