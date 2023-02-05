Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $54.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.62. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $60.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

