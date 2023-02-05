Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 213.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 29,038 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 24.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 35.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 432.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter worth about $1,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $134.72 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $135.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.20.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $75,444.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,644.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

Featured Stories

