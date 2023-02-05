Financial Analysis: Tintri (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ) vs. LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

Tintri (OTCMKTS:TNTRQ – Get Rating) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tintri and LiveRamp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Tintri alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tintri N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LiveRamp $528.66 million 3.51 -$33.83 million ($1.51) -18.46

Tintri has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveRamp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

93.2% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of LiveRamp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tintri and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tintri N/A N/A N/A LiveRamp -17.92% -4.83% -3.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tintri and LiveRamp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tintri 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveRamp 0 1 6 0 2.86

LiveRamp has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.30%.

Risk & Volatility

Tintri has a beta of -0.85, meaning that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LiveRamp beats Tintri on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tintri

(Get Rating)

Tintri, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud platform that offers public cloud capabilities inside its own data centers and can also connect to public cloud services. It offers products and services such as all-flash array, hybrid-flash array, management, analytics, scale, and software. The company was founded by Mark G. Gritter and Kieran J. Harty in June 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

About LiveRamp

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Tintri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tintri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.