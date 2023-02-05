Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,700 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISI. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 43.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,145,000 after acquiring an additional 30,179 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 177.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,258,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 171.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FISI. Hovde Group lowered Financial Institutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $392.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.90. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

