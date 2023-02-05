First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. Buys 1,020 Shares

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2023

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCOGet Rating) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of FCNCO opened at $21.76 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $25.71.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.