First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) CEO Acquires $736,960.20 in Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.18. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $25.78.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
