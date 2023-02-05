First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,756 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.39. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $49.26.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.32 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 41.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 905,057 shares in the company, valued at $30,817,190.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FFIN shares. StockNews.com cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

