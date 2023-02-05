First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Sells $409,000.00 in Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,263,014 shares in the company, valued at $20,662,909.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
First Foundation Stock Down 0.7 %
FFWM opened at $16.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.96. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
First Foundation Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Foundation
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 348.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Foundation by 79.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 674.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in First Foundation during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in First Foundation by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Foundation Company Profile
First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Foundation (FFWM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.