First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Sells $409,000.00 in Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,263,014 shares in the company, valued at $20,662,909.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Foundation Stock Down 0.7 %

FFWM opened at $16.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.96. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Foundation

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFWM. TheStreet downgraded First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 348.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in First Foundation by 79.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 674.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in First Foundation during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in First Foundation by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Articles

