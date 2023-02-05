First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.85.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.93.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

