First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,280 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Universal Display by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after buying an additional 117,055 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Universal Display by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.10.

OLED opened at $135.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.20 and a 200 day moving average of $110.94. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.48. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $89.41 and a 12 month high of $176.41.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $160.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.79 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

