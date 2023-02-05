First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,183 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 20,677,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768,971 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,092,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,415 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of Vale by 1,246.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,664,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,186 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,792,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,460,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,286 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VALE stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.82. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. Vale’s payout ratio is 2.09%.

VALE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

