First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 72 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.36.

Shares of WTW opened at $252.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $258.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.03 and a 200-day moving average of $225.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

