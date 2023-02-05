First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 306 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1,729.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $75,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,644.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $134.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.34 and a 200 day moving average of $114.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $135.96.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $72.05 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

