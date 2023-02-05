First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 507 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Edison International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,703,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,815,214,000 after acquiring an additional 814,769 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Edison International by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,822,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,444,000 after acquiring an additional 511,305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Edison International by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,722,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,636,000 after acquiring an additional 413,987 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EIX stock opened at $66.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.40 and its 200-day moving average is $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.77. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 156.08%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edison International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

