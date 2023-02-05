First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 83 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CW. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $169.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.16 and its 200 day moving average is $158.05. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $124.37 and a twelve month high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $630.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.30 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.40.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

