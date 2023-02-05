First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 46,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 13,965.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,154,000 after buying an additional 5,912,258 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,676 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 686.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,504,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,676 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2,087.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,585,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 973.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,918,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,536 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance
HR stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $32.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile
Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.