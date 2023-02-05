First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 46,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 13,965.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,154,000 after buying an additional 5,912,258 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,676 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 686.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,504,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,676 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2,087.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,585,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 973.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,918,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,536 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HR stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $32.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HR shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

