First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $69,148,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 201,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,993,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,659,000 after buying an additional 28,297 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 134,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWC opened at $121.71 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $100.75 and a 1-year high of $132.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.09.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

