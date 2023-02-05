First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:THO opened at $102.39 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $105.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.53.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 29.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

A number of research firms recently commented on THO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark cut shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

