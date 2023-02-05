First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 3,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $50,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMED opened at $79.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.52. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $81.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

