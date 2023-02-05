First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $269.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Saia from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Saia from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $286.36 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $306.40. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.89.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

