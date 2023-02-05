First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 60.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 975.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 14.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $4,405,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $183.61 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $190.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,820 shares in the company, valued at $988,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

