First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,989 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBXG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NBXG opened at 10.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of 9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of 9.97. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 7.70 and a fifty-two week high of 15.82.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

