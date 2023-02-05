First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 177,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $923.62 million, a PE ratio of -43.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

Insider Activity at Summit Hotel Properties

In related news, Director Mehulkumar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 3,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $25,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,070.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Further Reading

