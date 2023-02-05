First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $861,000 Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EVH. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 15,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,644,000 after buying an additional 291,029 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,350,000 after buying an additional 111,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Evolent Health

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $2,986,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,008,904.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 75,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $2,009,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,306,371.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $2,986,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,008,904.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,000 shares of company stock worth $8,108,750 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evolent Health Trading Down 3.8 %

EVH stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.07 and a beta of 1.56. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $352.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.57 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Evolent Health to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Evolent Health from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.70.

Evolent Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

See Also

