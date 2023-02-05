First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 107,508 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and sold 28,335 shares worth $1,286,901. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.97.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LSXMK. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

