First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $869,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,726,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 291.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after buying an additional 38,719 shares during the period. Client First Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SIZE opened at $124.69 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $133.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.81.

