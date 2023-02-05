First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $874,000 Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the second quarter valued at $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 26.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGNE stock opened at $256.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.98 and its 200-day moving average is $191.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.87. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $280.62.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.02) by ($1.37). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 171.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The business had revenue of $387.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.43.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total value of $5,171,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total value of $5,171,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total transaction of $636,737.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,577,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,704,909.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,504. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

